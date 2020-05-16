ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The slow return to normal will be starting this week at the Orchard Park Village Hall.

The village announced that it's going to open back up to the public, starting on Monday.

It will be open weekdays for just a few hours, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

They're asking people to make appointments, and you will be told to leave if you show up not wearing a mask.

