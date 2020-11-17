Orchard Park Central Schools to transition to remote learning on November 23

The district says the increase in COVID-19 cases is also impacting face-to-face instruction.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in their community, the Orchard Park Central School District will transition to remote learning beginning November 23.

The district says extensive student, teacher and staff absences due to quarantine or isolation orders by the Erie County Health Department is a significant factor in their decision.

They say the increase in COVID-19 cases is also impacting face-to-face instruction.

While the district does not believe their school buildings are the source of community spread, the number of absences increasing daily are making instruction challenging.

The district was notified Monday of one new COVID-19 case at the high school. The person was last present on campus Thursday, November 5. Health officials are now notifying those that had close contact with that person.

The district is continuing to plan for on-site testing as per New York State guidance. They say they will not test any student without parental request.