Orange, Yellow Zone restrictions lifted across Western New York region

The governor says the percent positive rate in the micro cluster zones is down across the state, and because of this, all Orange Zones have been dropped across NY.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update Wednesday morning regarding the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the virtual news conference, Cuomo said he believes the holiday surge of COVID-19 cases is over and as such, announced changes in micro cluster zones across the state.

The governor says the percent positive rate in the micro cluster zones is down across New York, and because of this, all Orange Zones have been dropped across the state. This includes Erie County.

Meanwhile, Yellow Zones in Erie County and Niagara County have also been dropped. According to the governor, the only remaining Yellow Zones are all down state.