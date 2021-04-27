'Operation Vaccination' targets homeless population for COVID-19 vaccine access

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local organization is working to make sure some of our community's most vulnerable citizens are protected from the coronavirus.

The WNY Coalition for the Homeless is launching 'Operation Vaccination' aimed at seeing that the homeless and those with housing instability get access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

They are looking for partner agencies to help coordinate the effort. If your organization would like to get involved, email Nadia Pizarro at npizarro@bestselfwny.org with the name of your agency, the name of a contact person from your agency, their email address and phone number.