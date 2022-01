Ontario Premier Doug Ford says they will be allowed to reopen Jan. 31 with 50% capacity. The province locked down again on Jan. 5, unlike U.S. cities and states.

ONTARIO, Canada — Canada’s largest province is ending a lockdown of restaurant dining rooms, gyms and cinemas at the end of the month.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says they will be allowed to reopen Jan. 31 with 50% capacity. The province locked down again on Jan. 5, unlike U.S. cities and states.