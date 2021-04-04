Ontario imposes provincewide restrictions amid third COVID wave

Ontario reported more than 2,500 new cases on Thursday and record numbers in intensive care this week.

TORONTO, ON — The leader of Canada’s most populous province is announcing what he calls a province-wide shut down for four weeks because of a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says they are fighting a new pandemic with the variants and says the virus is spreading faster.

The measures ban indoor public events and gatherings except for retail and grocery stores. Schools will also remain open. There will be a 25 percent capacity limit in retail stores and 50 percent in supermarkets.

Ontario reported more than 2,500 new cases on Thursday and record numbers in intensive care this week.

The decision is facing backlash from some small business owners who argue the government failed to contain the virus during earlier shutdowns.