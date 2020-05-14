BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many local organizations and non-profits have had to cancel, postpone or re-imagine popular events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Olmsted Parks Conservancy is putting some of the elements of it's annual fundraising luncheon on-line, hoping to showcase much of the fun and fanfare of the event that would normally take place in person.

'Spring into Summer' will offer access to a virtual basket raffle, wine pull and other events. Proceeds from the event will go towards helping the conservancy continue to care for and maintain the beauty of the Olmsted Parks system.

“We must continue raising support for the parks, as nature cannot be paused; our work is here every single day,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy Executive Director. “Our new reality as a nonprofit service provider has seen an increase park use, which means an increase in the cost of safety supplies, equipment and a need for more personnel. Every gift we receive is critical.”

More information on 'Spring into Summer Re-Imagined' can be found here.

