OLCOTT, N.Y. — A popular family attraction along the Lake Ontario shore will not open for the summer.

The Olcott Beach Carousel Park announced on their website Monday that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the park will stay closed for the upcoming season.

"Our primary goal at Olcott Beach Carousel Park is the safety and well-being of our Guests, Volunteers and Employees. In light of the new observations of COVID-19's effect on children, The Olcott Beach Carousel Park will remain closed."

The park statement went on to say that after much discussion, it came to the conclusion that opening the park would present a health risk to the older volunteers who help out every summer, as well as any younger children who visit the park.

