O'Connell & Company releases 2021 virtual Spring season

Theatre company has four digital performances planned starting February 19.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The show can and will go on as a long-time WNY theatre company makes adjustments to its season in light of the on-going pandemic.

O'Connell & Company has announced its spring lineup which will showcase a series of four virtual performances emphasizing women either on stage or behind the scenes.

A quote from Angels in America goes, “In this world, there is a kind of painful progress. Longing for what we’ve left behind, and dreaming ahead.” We are dreaming ahead," said Artistic Executive Director Mary Kate O'Connell. "We are bringing our performances into your home during these uncertain times. Our stages may be dark for the foreseeable future, but we still are devoted to creatively connect with our audience. Theatre is necessary. We all need entertaining and healing storytelling, and we create virtual programming where theater is accessible to everyone. I am excited to see what new and exciting productions the future brings to our beloved art after this period of an enforced “time out.”

The season kicks off February 19 with an encore performance of Memories & Martinis with Mary Kate O’Connell and featuring Chuck Basil. The show runs through February 28.

Diva by Diva: The Purple Wave follows from March 19-28. Kennedy: Bobby's Last Crusade will be performed from April 16-25 and Art will wrap up the season, running May 14-23.

Tickets can be purchased here. Direct, private links will be e-mailed to patrons 45 minutes prior to the start of each performance. Ticket sales will close one hour before each show.