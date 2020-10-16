NYS's COVID-19 positive rate remains steady

"New York's numbers remain steady, despite the handful of clusters we are currently focused on. We are addressing these clusters through our targeted approach to ensure that they don't become community spread," Governor Cuomo said. "As we go through the fall and into the winter and cases continue to rise across the country, it's going to take the work of all New Yorkers to maintain our progress. We cannot and will not risk going backwards to where we were in the spring. Our progress is thanks to New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and came together like no other community. But we have to keep it up - we must all keep washing our hands, wearing our masks and remaining socially distant. This is about caring for one another and being New York Tough, which means being loving."