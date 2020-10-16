NYS's COVID-19 positive rate remains steady

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State's COVID-19 positive rate remains steady, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.
The statewide COVID positive rate is 1.25%, but the state is still dealing with clusters in "red zones", specifically downstate.
"New York's numbers remain steady, despite the handful of clusters we are currently focused on. We are addressing these clusters through our targeted approach to ensure that they don't become community spread," Governor Cuomo said. "As we go through the fall and into the winter and cases continue to rise across the country, it's going to take the work of all New Yorkers to maintain our progress. We cannot and will not risk going backwards to where we were in the spring. Our progress is thanks to New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and came together like no other community. But we have to keep it up - we must all keep washing our hands, wearing our masks and remaining socially distant. This is about caring for one another and being New York Tough, which means being loving."
Not including the "red zone" areas, there were 131,906 test results reported for Thursday, October 15. Of those tests,1,507 positives or a 1.14 percent positivity rate. If you include the red zones, the state's overall positivity rate is 1.25%.
There were 10 COVID-19 related deaths across the state. The total is now at 25,628 deaths.