BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Monday that state championships for all spring sports will be canceled for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports impacted by the cancellations are: boys and girls track & field, boys tennis, softball, baseball, golf and both boys and girls lacrosse. Those championships were scheduled to be played between June 4-13.

“Unfortunately, with the continued impact of the COVID-19 crisis, hosting the spring 2020 state championships is no longer feasible (time factor, facility and venue availability, etc.)” said Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA’s President. “Canceling the remaining winter state championships in late March was challenging and the cancelation of our spring state championships today is equally disappointing.”

The NYSPHSAA said that regular season events have been put on hold for the time being. Individual sections have the ability to determine to hold regular season games. Section VIII and XI have already canceled all spring sporting events.

NYSPHSAA said it will continue to follow guidance from the NY Department of Health, local health departments and the Governor's office for information on how to move forward.

“Today’s decision is difficult for the membership of NYSPHSAA." Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director said. "We certainly sympathize with the students, coaches and their school communities, especially the graduating seniors.”