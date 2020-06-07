NYSDOH releases COVID-19 data on nursing homes

The analysis found that COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes were related to infected nursing home staff, according to state health officials.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) released results of their analysis of COVID-19 data on nursing homes.



The timing of staff infections correlates with the timing of peak nursing home resident mortality across the state;

Nursing home employee infections were related to the most impacted regions in the state;

Peak nursing home admissions occurred a week after peak nursing home mortality, therefore illustrating that nursing home admissions from hospitals were not a driver of nursing home infections or fatalities;

Most patients admitted to nursing homes from hospitals were no longer contagious when admitted and therefore were not a source of infection; and,

Nursing home quality was not a factor in nursing home fatalities.

“Mount Sinai scientists published a report last week, demonstrating the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in saved blood specimens as early as the week ending February 23. This means that the virus was spreading in the NYC metropolitan region approximately three weeks earlier. The conclusions of the NYSDOH report of the root causes of nursing home fatalities in New York State are well supported by the data detailing nursing home staff COVID-19 illness, and epidemiological patterns, especially considering evidence of the duration of contagiousness for COVID-19 patients. We all hope to learn from these data and work with NYSDOH and nursing home partners to maximize safety for our most vulnerable citizens as this pandemic continues to evolve,” said David L. Reich MD, President and COO of The Mount Sinai Hospital.

Mr. Michael Dowling, CEO, Northwell Health, said: “This important data-based study confirms what we saw in our own facilities and around the state -- that when the virus hit our local communities, it quickly spread through asymptomatic carriers into our nursing homes, hospitals, places of worship and other congregate settings. This study highlighted a critically important fact that the overwhelming majority of hospital patients sent back into nursing homes were not only medically stable, they were no longer contagious, and that 81 percent of the nursing homes receiving COVID patients from New York’s hospitals already had the virus. This rigorous, fact-driven analysis provides critical insight as we move forward into the next phase of this pandemic and continue to look for new ways to improve health outcomes for patients.”

Health officials say the data submitted by nursing homes shows that about 37,500 nursing home staff members, out of 158,000 nursing home workers, were infected with COVID-19 between March and early June 2020. Of those 37,500 staff members, nearly 7,000 of them were working in facilities in March. During the same period, more than a third of the state's nursing home residents had become ill with the virus.

According to the analysis, the average length of time between COVID-19 infections to death was between 18-25 days.

Health official say, "it is likely that thousands of employees who were infected in mid-March transmitted the virus unknowingly—through no fault of their own—while working, which then led to resident infection."

Stephen Hanse, President and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association and the New York State Center for Assisted Living issued this statement:

“During today’s press conference the statement that ‘facts matter’ was continuously repeated. Regarding long-term care and COVID-19 the facts are clear – due to their advanced age and struggles with multiple chronic diseases, nursing home and assisted living residents are the most vulnerable population and the least able to withstand the insidious COVID-19 virus.”

“At the onset of the COVID-19 virus, nursing homes and assisted living facilities were not the top priority. The principal focus of policymakers was on bolstering hospital resources and ramping up hospital bed capacity. This strategy included the Department of Health’s March 25th Advisory.

“As we learn more about the COVID-19 virus every day, policymakers now know that the men and women residing in nursing homes and assisted living facilities are the most at risk to infection from the COVID-19 virus. Consequently, it is essential that nursing homes and assisted living providers receive the full support and assistance from elected officials and policymakers to ensure they have the necessary resources to defeat this virus and safeguard their residents and staff.

“For too long, nursing homes and assisted living providers have been subjected to significant Medicaid cuts. These cuts must stop. Policymakers must renew their commitment to fully support and fund nursing home and assisted living care for the most vulnerable in our communities.”

“As Commissioner Zucker stated today, outbreaks of COVID-19 in nursing homes were not the result of inadequate quality in nursing homes. As such, we are all in this together – providers, policymakers and the public. Together, each of our individual actions must be directed at safeguarding our most vulnerable and lead us to collectively overcome our present circumstances and create a stronger and safer future.”