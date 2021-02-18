NYS updates COVID-19 vaccine tracker; Allegany County among lowest percentage of at least one person vaccinated

The county with the highest percentage of those vaccinated with at least one dose, is Hamilton County, which has 38.8%.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State has released an update to the COVID19 vaccine tracker, and one Western New York county has the lowest percentage of first dose shots given.

According to the tracker, of the 46,430 residents in Allegany county, only 3,418 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 7.4% of the county population.

That percentage is the lowest across that state.

Here are the percentage of population for all WNY counties that received at least one dose of the vaccine:



Erie-12.9%

Niagara- 11.3%

Chautauqua- 10.7%

Cattaraugus-9.5%

Allegany- 7.4%

Orleans-7.9%

Genesee-12.1%

Wyoming-10.6%



The county with the highest percentage of those vaccinated with at least one dose, is Hamilton County, which has 38.8%.

Overall, NYS has administered 2,109,690 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. to eligible residents.

Vaccination Update:



90% of first doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites have been administered as of 11am today.



-2,335,250 first doses received

-2,109,690 first doses administered



Details: https://t.co/S1OmTSRTWp pic.twitter.com/bnyWOh2C9p — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 18, 2021

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

• The air by coughing or sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Eat and sleep separately from your family members

• Use different utensils and dishes

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

• If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.