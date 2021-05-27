NYS to require paid sick time for employees who have COVID-19 vaccine side effects

The New York State Department of Labor is issuing guidance to to all employers that any recovery period is covered by New York State's Paid Sick Leave law.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is working to remove obstacles that are preventing people from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, citing a study from the Kaiser Family Foundation of unvaccinated people, said 48% of those unvaccinated are worried "they might need to miss work if the side effects of the vaccine make them sick."

To remove that obstacle, the governor announced Thursday that the New York State Department of Labor is issuing guidance to all employers that any recovery period is covered by New York State's Paid Sick Leave law.

"If someone has side effects, and they take off a day that, by law, will be considered paid sick leave. So, they must get paid for any day that they need to recuperate from the side effects of the vaccine," Cuomo said in his press briefing.