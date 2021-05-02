NYS to open up COVID-19 vaccine to people with comorbidities starting Feb. 15

Gov. Cuomo says the state is still working with the CDC to clearly define what health conditions will be eligible for vaccination.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a long awaited update on the state of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for people with underlying health conditions.

Cuomo says that hospitals have one week left to vaccinate workers with their existing allocation. After that, their allocation will be given to local health departments to be used in vaccinating people with comorbidities.

Comorbidities are health conditions that can contribute to more serious cases of COVID-19 or death from COVID-19. The governor said that 94 percent of COVID-19 deaths are people with comorbidities or other conditions.

Cuomo said health departments have a week to prepare before they start receiving allocations to vaccinate these groups starting the week of February 15.

The exact definition of who will fall into this group was not announced. The governor says the state is still working with the Centers for Disease Control to establish the conditions and definitions the state will vaccinate. New York will follow CDC guidance.

