NYS to open 3 short-term mass vaccination sites, including 2 in WNY, to roll out Johnson & Johnson vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State will open three short-term mass vaccination sites that will dispense the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Two of those locations are in Western New York.

The temporary sites will be located at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, SUNY Genesee in Batavia and Jamestown Community College in Olean.

The sites will open Friday and 3,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected to be dispensed at each location. You must make an appointment to receive the vaccination.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine's approval opens an important new chapter in our efforts to vaccinate all New Yorkers for COVID-19, and we're ramping it up thanks to a large initial influx of supply," Governor Cuomo said in a released statement. "These three new sites will get shots in arms on a large scale in critical parts of the state, and the vaccine's ease of storage and administration will help us simplify the process statewide. Vaccinating as many New Yorkers as possible is vital to protecting the public health and ultimately defeating the virus, and these sites are a step forward in that ongoing effort."

Here are the two locations in Western New York:

SUNY Genesee Community College

1 College Rd., Batavia, NY 14020

Friday: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Monday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Jamestown Community College - Olean Campus

260 North Union Street, Olean, NY 14760

Friday: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Monday: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM