New York State to expand reopening on May 19

ALBANY, N.Y. — As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to go down, and more people are getting vaccinated, New York State is beginning the reopening process.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during a press briefing on Monday.

Beginning May 19, most capacity restrictions will end across the tri-state (NY, CT and NJ) area that includes retail stores, food services, gyms, fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops, offices, etc...

That also includes museums and theaters.

The governor said it will be a "smart" reopening and opening will not be a light switch.

"It's a measured reopen. It's a phased-reopening. But we are at a point now where we are going to take a major step forward in reopening," said Cuomo.

Indoor catered events currently have a 250 person capacity, but will go to 500 on May 19 with testing and/or proof of vaccinations. Outdoor, large stadiums will go to 33% capacity.

The state will continue to follow the CDC guidelines of six feet social distancing. That means capacity restrictions are still subjected to the six feet social distancing. However, if events can show vaccinations and/or negative COVID tests, the six foot social distance limit would not apply.