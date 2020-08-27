NYS teachers union calls for masks to be worn at all times during school

The teachers union sent a letter to Zucker asking for the mask requirement except for appropriate break periods and in cases of medical accommodation.

NEW YORK — The New York State United Teachers union (NYSUT) called on the New York State Department of Health to make it mandatory that everyone wears a mask at all time throughout the school day.

The teachers union, along with the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and local educators, presented their case asking Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker revise the state requirement.

The teachers union sent a letter to Zucker asking for mandatory masks to be worn, except for appropriate break periods and in cases of medical accommodation.

“Unfortunately, as the beginning of the school year nears and districts continue working out their reopening plans with parents and teachers, we are seeing disparate mask policies that are not leaving parents or educators confident in the safety of their district’s plans,” the letter states. “In reviewing individual reopening plans with educators in the field, it’s clear that numerous plans do not go far enough in their mask mandates to ensure the safety of students and educators.”

The full letter can be read here.

The union also to asked for a statewide policy for closing school buildings in which there is a positive COVID-19 case for 14 days, and clear protocols for how testing, contact tracing and quarantining will be performed in schools.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk