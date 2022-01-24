NYS Supreme Court judge rules against state mask mandate

State Supreme Court Judge Rademaker in Nassau County declares the statewide mandate void and unenforceable.

NEW YORK — A State Supreme Court judge in Nassau County has ruled against Gov. Kathy Hochul's statewide mask mandate.

On Monday, Judge Thomas Rademaker ruled that Hochul's executive order was unconstitutional as it bypassed the lawmaking powers of the legislature.

"To be clear, this Court does not intend this decision in any way to question or otherwise opine on the efficacy, need, or requirement of masks as a means or tool in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. This Court decides only the issues of whether the subject rule was properly enacted and if so whether same can be enforced," Rademaker wrote in the ruling.

Rademaker continued to say the order is a law that was unlawfully enacted by an Executive branch state agency, "and therefore void and unenforceable as a matter of law."

Hochul plans on fighting the decision based on a statement her office released Monday night.

"My responsibility as Governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately."