NYS releases guidelines for Phase 3; includes nail salons and tattoo parlors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday New York State released guidance for businesses on what will be included in reopening when regions are able to enter Phase 3.
According to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, tattoo, piercing and massage parlors will be included as well a nail and other types of beauty salons.
Restaurants will also be open for indoor seating starting in Phase 3. In order to be allowed to reopen, each business must have a written safety plan to keep employees and customers safe.
To find out if a business is eligible to open in Phase 3, click here to use the state's reopening lookup tool. The Western New York region could enter Phase 3 as early as next week.