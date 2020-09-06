NYS releases guidelines for Phase 3; includes nail salons and tattoo parlors

The State released guidelines for reopening in Phase 3 as some regions get closer to entering the penultimate phase.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday New York State released guidance for businesses on what will be included in reopening when regions are able to enter Phase 3.

According to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, tattoo, piercing and massage parlors will be included as well a nail and other types of beauty salons.

Restaurants will also be open for indoor seating starting in Phase 3. In order to be allowed to reopen, each business must have a written safety plan to keep employees and customers safe.