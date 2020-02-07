NYS releases form to report travel advisory violators

The form on the state's website allows you to fill it out if you see or know anyone not following the rules.

NEW YORK — New York State now has a way to report people who are not following the travel advisory quarantine.

Right now, 16 states are under the travel advisory. Those states include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

The state says these states meet the criteria required for quarantine. That is based upon a seven day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10%, or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.

People coming into New York from any of those states are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The form on the state's website allows you to fill it out if you see or know anyone not following the rules.

Governor Cuomo mentioned in a news briefing this week that airports will track people who fly into the state as well.

The governor also said New York State Troopers will help enforce people driving into the state.