NYS offers new tool to help New Yorkers access benefits during COVID-19 pandemic

The goal of the website is to help people find social programs that can assist them in their time of need.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new website to help New York residents locate benefits to assist them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site was developed through a public-private partnership with Google.org. The goal of the website is to help people find social programs that can assist them in their time of need.

"COVID-19 has caused unprecedented demand for social services in New York, including families and individuals who have never relied on social programs before," Governor Cuomo said. "This new web application, the result of a public-private partnership, will provide New Yorkers with a user-friendly, stigma-free resource to get the assistance and relief they need."

The "Find Services" site asks the users a series of questions based on their needs. Once the questions are answered, the program will provide the user with a ranked list of potential services, along with a description of the service, so that users can decide what service is right for them.

During a three-week pilot, more than 100,000 New Yorkers accessed the web program.

The state says the program was developed at no cost to taxpayers.