NYS, local governments to receive nearly $24B in aid

The plan will provide funding for municipalities to pay for essential services, retain frontline workers, and offset lost revenues and increased costs from pandemic.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) announced New York State, and local governments, will receive $23.8 billion in fiscal aid as part of the American Rescue Plan that recently passed in the Senate.

The plan still needs to be signed by President Joe Biden and will provide funding for municipalities to pay for essential services, retain vital frontline workers, and offset any lost revenues and increased costs from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the breakdown of how the money will be distributed:

• $12.569 billion for New York State government

• $6.141 billion for New York metro cities

• $3.907 billion for New York’s counties

• $825 million for New York’s small cities, towns, and villages

• $358 million for a New York State broadband investment program

“After fighting this pandemic on the frontlines, New York’s counties and municipalities were loud and clear: they needed help and they needed it now to keep frontline workers on the job and prevent brutal service cuts. And today [Monday], to all towns, villages, cities, and counties throughout New York I say: help is on the way,” said Senator Schumer in a released statement.

“As Majority Leader, I was proud to make state and local funding my top priority as municipalities throughout New York and The American Rescue Plan will deliver the much deserved relief for New York’s local governments – to the tune of $23.8 billion – to get New York’s municipalities the resources and funding they need to prevent layoff, to keep essential services running, and to keep our Main Streets alive and able to rebound when we emerge from the pandemic.”

"I am profoundly thankful to Leader Schumer and his team for their tireless efforts to deliver COVID relief to state and local governments,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “Erie County has been on the frontline of the pandemic since day one, and this critical funding will allow us to continue fighting the virus and vaccinating our residents while maintaining essential services and promoting the economic recovery."

“Buffalo has weathered immense challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown. “I predicted the need for federal aid early on. Direct local funding in this relief bill will ensure our recovery and I am confident Buffalo will emerge stronger and more resilient than ever. I applaud President Biden, Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, Senator Gillibrand, and Congressman Higgins for their leadership during this difficult time.”

The money can also be used to help small businesses, hard-hit industries, and infrastructure investments, as well as essential services like the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.