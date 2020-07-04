ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) summarily suspended the liquor licenses of two bars in Western New York for not complying with Governor Andrew Cuomo's PAUSE order.

That executive order required restaurants to stop serving food inside and move to take-out only to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The emergency suspension was issued to 'Swannie House' on Ohio street in Buffalo and 'AJ's Clarence Hollow' on Main street in Clarence on Tuesday.

Last month, Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein announced the Erie County Health Department served both businesses a closure order after receiving complaints that the bars were still operating in violation of the emergency shut down.

On March 27th, sanitarians with the ECDOH and Erie County Sherrif's deputies closed both businesses when they were found to still be serving customers.

The emergency suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting held Tuesday.

“Continuing to operate business-as-usual during this crisis demonstrates a dangerous indifference to the health and safety of others, and the SLA will not hesitate in taking immediate actions to shut these businesses down,” said SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley.

The businesses are entitled to an expedited administrative law hearing. The order of summary suspension will remain in effect until it is modified by the SLA.

RELATED: Produce Peddlers pivot to help farms, consumers amid COVID-19 restaurant closures

RELATED: Broadway Market vendors offer Polish Easter 'to-go' baskets