ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday during a COVID-19 update press conference that New York State has one of the lowest infection rates in the country.

Governor Cuomo said that of the 56,891 tests reported on Sunday, 408 were positive, which is a positive infection rate of 0.71%.

Sunday marked the 10th consecutive day that New York State's infection rate is below 1%.

The governor stated that the infection rate is the lowest it’s been in the state since the pandemic began.