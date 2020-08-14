NYS hits seventh straight day of COVID-19 positive cases under one percent

The governor commended the work of all New Yorkers on Twitter saying, "Let's go New York. What we are doing is working."

"On the numbers it's been extraordinary, so congratulations to New Yorkers because their actions created this result," Governor Cuomo said. "While the other states are seeing real trouble we are doing very well - we have to protect the progress from outside our borders and continue to enforce compliance within our state among establishments."