NYS Health Department issues warning of an increase in pediatric hospitalizations from COVID-19

These recent increases have been concentrated around New York City where the omicron variant is spreading.

NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Health issued a Health Advisory to healthcare providers on an upward trend in in pediatric hospitalizations associated with COVID-19. These recent increase have been concentrated around New York City where the omicron variant was first recorded and is spreading.

“The risks of COVID-19 for children are real,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett. “We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent striking increase in pediatric COVID-19 admissions so that pediatricians, parents and guardians can take urgent action to protect our youngest New Yorkers. We must use all available safe and effective infection control, prevention and mitigation strategies. Protect your children who are five years and older by getting them fully vaccinated and protect children under five by making sure all of those around them have protection through vaccination, boosters, mask-wearing, avoiding crowds and testing.”

A four-fold increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations for children 18 and under beginning the week of Dec. 5 in New York City, according to data from NYSDOH. For the week of Dec. 19, no child ages 5-11 who was fully vaccinated was admitted to the hospital. During the same time period, a third of 12-17 year olds admitted were fully vaccinated.

The NYSDOH urges parents to get their children 5 years and older to get vaccinated. The Department also suggests protecting children under 5 by making sure the people around them are vaccinated, boosted, practicing proper mask-wearing, avoiding crowds and getting tested.