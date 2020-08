Gov. Cuomo said that the state has a 0.66 COVID-19 infection rate, which is the lowest infection rate to date.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's COVID-19 progress on Monday morning.

The governor also shared that New York State is on its' 17th consecutive day of having an infection rate below 1%.