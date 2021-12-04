NYS gives COVID-19 guidance on graduation ceremonies

The governor says the guidelines are dependent on the size and location of the graduation.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo shared guidance about graduation ceremonies in New York State during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Graduation ceremonies are important, and we hope schools have graduation ceremonies. We just want them to safe and we want them smart," Cuomo said during a press briefing.

The governor says the guidelines are dependent on the size and location of the graduation.

Large scale ceremonies of 500 people at outdoor venues are limited to 20 percent of the venue capacity with proof of recent COVID-19 negative test or vaccination.

For medium scale events, 201-500 people at an outdoor venue must be 33 percent of the venue's capacity. Again, you will need proof of a recent COVID-19 negative test or vaccination.

For smaller outdoor ceremonies up to 200 people, 50 percent of the venue capacity will be allowed, with proof of a recent COVID-19 negative test or vaccination.

For indoor events, only 10 percent capacity for venues that will have over 150 people, 33 percent capacity for 100-150 guests and for smaller events only 50 percent of the venue for less than 100 people. You will need proof of a recent COVID-19 negative test or vaccination.

Colleges and schools will need to notify their local health department for all events and face masks and social distancing will be enforced.

The governor and state health officials encourage schools to offer virtual, drive-in or individual ceremonies. They say that is the safest option for students and families.