NYS, federal government team together to open mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

At this time, two sites are planned to open downstate at the end of February.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State and the federal government are joining forces to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York State is partnering with the federal government to open mass vaccination sites across to state to better serve "socially vulnerable communities." At this time, two sites are planned to open downstate at the end of February.

The mass vaccination clinics are currently planned for Queens and Brooklyn. According to Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa those sites are intended for people who live in those boroughs. She adds that two more sites located outside of New York City will be announced "imminently."

Governor Cuomo says 3,000 people will be vaccinated at these community vaccination centers per day. According to the governor, these mass vaccination sites will have a special federal dosage allocation and will be staffed jointly by federal and state personnel.

"These new centers will focus on serving the hardest hit, hardest to reach populations," said White House COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients. "At the governor's request, we're working with the state to identify additional locations throughout the state to get more shots in arms. We're meeting communities where they are, in places they know and trust."

The two initial sites are expected to open the week of February 24.