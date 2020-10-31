NY's COVID hot spot restrictions upheld again in court

The rules limit indoor prayer services to 10 people in areas where the virus is spreading fastest.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A federal judge in upstate New York has upheld the state's restrictions on religious gatherings in coronavirus hot spots.

The decision on Friday by U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe in Albany followed two other similar rulings earlier this month that also refused to block Gov. Andrew Cuomo's limits on areas in the state that are deemed COVID-19 hot spots.

