NYS COVID-19 positivity rate could be over 12% going into 2021, Governor Cuomo warns

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided a second COVID-19 update in one day on Tuesday, November 24, regarding the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his first briefing, Governor Cuomo continued to remind and ask New Yorkers to have Thanksgiving dinner with only those who are in your household, saying, "This is not a political issue."
During his second briefing, Governor Cuomo reiterated the much of the same information regarding the holiday season from the first update but added additional information regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state.
Cuomo noted that the overall statewide positivity rate for Monday, November 23 was 2.9 percent. He also mentioned that there were 47 deaths reported in the state on Monday, Cuomo saying, 'that number is up again.'
"This is all too predictable at this point," the Governor added. Drawing connections to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, leads to a rise in hospitalizations, which leads to a rise in the ICU and intubation numbers.
Cuomo warned that because of increased socialization during the holiday season, the statewide positivity rate could be over 12% going into 2021.
