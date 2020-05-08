NYS COVID-19 percent positive rate continues downward trend

The governor's office says 72,668 people were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, and of those tests 636 came back positive for a .87 percent positive rate.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update Wednesday regarding New York State's progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor's office says 72,668 people were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, and of those tests 636 came back positive for a .87 percent positive rate. This is a decrease from Monday's percent positive rate of 1.05 percent.

The percent positive rate also decreased in the Western New York Region over the past three days. On Sunday Western New York had a rate of 2.2 percent, which decreased to 1.1 percent on Monday and down to .5 percent on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state slightly decreased Tuesday to 564. There were 82 patients admitted that day, and 134 people in an ICU. Of those in an ICU, 69 needed an airway assist.

Meanwhile, 84 people were discharged from New York hospitals on Tuesday. This brings the total number of discharges to 73,410 across the state.

New York State reports four more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 25,179. No new deaths have been reported in the Western New York region.