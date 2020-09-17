NYS COVID-19 infection rate back below 1%

The Western New York region was the highest in the state for Wednesday with a 1.5% infection rate.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Governor Cuomo shared that the infection rate is back to being below 1% following Tuesday's announcement that the rate across the state hit one percent.

Of the 91,504 test results reported to the state on Wednesday, 896, or 0.98 percent, were positive.

The state saw a 38 consecutive day streak where the infection rate was below 1%.

"Now our calibration is between managing COVID and managing reopening. We don't want to see the COVID infection rate go over one percent for any period of time, and we are right up against it. There is no margin for error here - this pandemic is far from over: Everyone must keep washing their hands, socially distancing and wearing their masks, and above all, staying New York tough," said Governor Cuomo.

In the COVID-19 update, the infection rate in Western New York region was the highest in the state for Wednesday with a 1.5% infection rate. The WNY region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.