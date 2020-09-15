NYS COVID-19 infection rate below 1% streak ends after 38 days

Of the 73,678 test results reported to New York State on Monday, 766, or 1 percent were positive.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's COVID-19 positive infection rate streak has come to an end on Tuesday.

The infection rate across the state has been below 1 percent for 38 consecutive days but on Tuesday, the infection rate in New York State hit 1 percent, ending the streak.

"Make no mistake: we must continue to be New York Tough and stay smart. Wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing is what tamed this beast in New York and we must keep it up," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Of the 73,678 test results reported to New York State on Monday, 766, or 1 percent, were positive.

The infection rate in Western New York was 2 percent on Saturday, 1.2 percent on Sunday and 1.4 percent on Monday.