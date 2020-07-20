NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest since March 18

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced there were 716 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

ALBANY, N.Y. — COVID-19 related hospitalizations continue to trend downward in New York State.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced there were 716 COVID-19 hospitalizations. His office also confirms 519 new coronavirus cases statewide, bringing the total to 407,326.

"We did the impossible as New Yorkers - we stepped up and conquered the COVID-19 virus and now we have to protect the progress that we have made," Governor Cuomo said. "One of the main threats to our progress is the number of congregations that we're seeing across the state, but especially in downstate, primarily of young people, and we saw it again over the weekend. It is a problem, and I'm telling you in plain New York speak that it's stupid and it has to stop. This not just morality, these restaurants and bars are breaking the law and they are going to make it bad for everyone else because if this continues we're going to have to roll back the reopening plan and close all bars and restaurants."

There were eight COVID-19 related deaths reported on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths is 25,056 statewide.





Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

• The air by coughing or sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Eat and sleep separately from your family members

• Use different utensils and dishes

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

• If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.