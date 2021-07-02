NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop; number reaches lowest point since Christmas Day

As of Saturday, 7,649 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York State, which is the lowest this number has been since Christmas Day.

ALBANY, N.Y. — According to the latest data from New York State, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline across the state.

As of Saturday, 7,649 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York State. That is the lowest this number has been since Christmas Day. Of those hospitalized, 1,459 people are in the ICU, 979 of which require intubation.

Here in the Western New York region, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has also dropped. At this time, 357 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Western New York. This equates to .03 percent of the region's population.

The state reports that 35 percent of hospital beds would be available in Western New York within seven days under a "surge plan."

In terms of the region's percent positive rate, that number also continues to improve. The percent positive rate was 4.69 percent on Thursday, which decreased to 4.53 percent on Friday and landed at 4.28 percent on Saturday.

"It's no accident that our positivity and hospitalizations are continuing to decline. This is happening because of the dedication and discipline shown by New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said. "While we are encouraged by these declining numbers, we must remain vigilant. Today, I urge New Yorkers to enjoy the Super Bowl but be smart and don't do anything to undo our progress: wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings."

Statewide, 250,892 tests were reported to the state on Saturday. Of those tests, 10,025 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 4 percent. The seven-day average percent positive rate for the entire state was slightly higher at 4.5 percent.

The state reports 143 New Yorkers died from the virus on Saturday. This brings the total number of deaths to 36,224 since the pandemic began.