BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York State beaches can reopen for Memorial Day weekend.

Cuomo says local beaches can open as well, but must adopt minimum state regulations.

The state beaches may open the Friday before Memorial Day on the following conditions:

Mandate no more than 50% capacity, by ensuring controlled exits/entrances, limit parking.

Prohibiting group contact activities, including sports (volleyball, football)

Keeping areas of social gatherings closed (picnic areas, playgrounds, pavillions, arcades and amusement rides)

Enforcing social distancing measures for both employees and vistors

Requiring face masks to be worn of all employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible.

Closing concessions

Ensuring staff levels are adequate to achive these measures and enforce crowd control.

Local beaches will have to enforce the same rules as above, as well as any additional conditions imposed by the state health officials. If they cannot, the beach will be closed. Local officials must publically notify by May 20 if the beaches will be open Memorial Day weekend.