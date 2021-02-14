NYS 'Am I Eligible' COVID vaccination website now open to those with comorbidities, underlying conditions

The governor's office says that new appointments will be released on a rolling basis over the next week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New Yorkers with select comorbidities and underlying conditions can officially start looking for appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state previously announced that people with certain comorbidities and underlying conditions would be eligible for the vaccine starting Monday, February 15. However, the state's "Am I Eligible" website launched a day early, allowing New Yorkers to start looking up appointments on Sunday.

According to the governor's office, the "Am I Eligible" screening tool was updated with comorbidities and underlying conditions at 8 a.m. Sunday. The governor's office adds that new appointments will be released on a rolling basis over the next week.

In addition, local health departments are expected to receive vaccine allocations for county residents in this category. The Erie County Department of Health announced Saturday that it plans to distribute next week’s vaccine allocation for that category to hospitals.

People with qualifying health conditions will have to provide either a doctor's letter, a signed certification, or medical information evidencing comorbidity in order to show they are eligible.

Due to a limited supply of vaccines, and increasing demand, New York State is urging patience during this time.

Expect vaccine rollout for those with comorbidities to be rocky State officials warn this latest chapter will also be fraught with frustration. They urge patience and understanding. BUFFALO, N.Y. - One week from Monday, people in New York State with a long list of conditions are going to be eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Here's the full list of comorbidities and underlying conditions released by the state.