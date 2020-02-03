NEW YORK — New York's governor says the New York City woman who contracted the new coronavirus that has sickened people around the globe is a health care worker who knew to take appropriate precautions.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that the woman is isolated in her Manhattan apartment and that there is no need for “unnecessary anxiety.”

Cuomo's office announced late Sunday that the woman had tested positive for the virus after traveling in Iran. She is New York's first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Cuomo's office said the woman has respiratory symptoms but is not in serious condition.

"The general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available," Cuomo said Sunday.

Cuomo announced Saturday that New York will soon have a federally approved coronavirus test of its own.

