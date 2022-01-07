NY will require health care workers to get COVID-19 boosters

According to the governor, New York is the first state in the nation to institute this booster requirement.

NEW YORK — As a continuation of New York State's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for those working at health care facilities, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that health care workers will soon be required to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

"They work with out most vulnerable New Yorkers. We need to make sure that our health care workers are now boosted - not just vaccinated - but they have to be boosted," Hochul said during a COVID-19 briefing in New York City on Friday morning.

"You would want to make sure that anyone taking care of you is fully protected."

According to the governor, New York is the first state in the nation to institute this booster requirement. Hochul says a test-out option will not be allowed; however, New York will adhere to medical exemptions.

"It's a common-sense way to keep people safe, and people should get the booster shot within two weeks of eligibility," Hochul said.

Hochul says New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett will recommend this change to the Public Health and Health Planning Council on Tuesday for approval. Hochul and Basset both expect this change will be approved in the special meeting. If approved, the measure will take effect immediately.