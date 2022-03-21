Health officials: Omicron BA.2 variant progressing more slowly in the NY & US, than other countries

While cases of the Omicron sub-variant are only going up slightly, Hochul says health officials will be monitoring it closely.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday a small uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state.

"I want to make sure you know what we know, when we find out about what's happening here. This sub-variant is going to be something we're watching closely. We're not being alarmist about it. We're just transmitting the information as we get it," said Hochul.

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said it is not a surprise to see COVID cases tick up as society opens up and the virus adapts to the vaccines.

"Yesterday's data show the New York City which has been the COVID gateway for our state has gone up relative to the past seven days. The seven day average a week ago was eight per 100,000. It's now 11 [per 100,000]. These are very low numbers. These numbers are small. But we have seen some small relative upticks across the state," Dr. Bassett said.

Dr. Bassett says that even though there has been an increase in the BA.2 omicron variant, they don't expect to see a steep surge in cases in New York state.

Scientists at the Wadsworth Center Lab have been analyzing test results from across New York State and say since the end of January 2022, more than 99.5% of the sequences identified have been the Omicron variant in NY. They say 42% percent of those cases are the new BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron.

"This increase in the proportion of BA.2 is not surprising, but it has increased more slowly in New York and elsewhere in the US than in many other countries," said Dr. Kirsten St. George, who is Director of Virology and Chief of the Laboratory of Viral Diseases (LVD) at the Wadsworth Center.