NY releases new guidance for baseball games

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced updated guidance for baseball games on Wednesday.

According to the governor, starting May 19, fans will be welcome in the stands; however, the experience will be slightly different for those who are vaccinated and those who are not.

Vaccinated fans attending a baseball game in New York will have normal seating with masks, and can be accompanied by children under 16 years old.

Those who are unvaccinated will be seated in separate sections. These sections will have a 33 percent capacity limit and will require six-foot distancing with masks. COVID-19 testing will not be required.

The governor made the announcement in New York City, specifically discussing the Yankees and Mets. It's unclear at this time how this guidance will affect fans attending a Toronto Blue Jays game at Sahlen Field.