NY plans to change mask guidance for schools Monday

The guidance would be in line with what the CDC has recommended for summer camps.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Unless the CDC shows data that changes things, the New York State Department of Health plans to greatly reduce mask guidelines in schools starting Monday.

Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker wrote a letter to the CDC director expressing concerns about the difference in mask guidelines between schools and summer camps, especially because many of those camps are held at schools.

Right now, the CDC recommends all students and staff wear masks at schools, while at camps, people don't have to if they're fully vaccinated or outside.

Zucker says unless the CDC has data to show it shouldn't happen, the state plans to set these guidelines Monday:

Indoors, mask use will be strongly encouraged but not required for students, campers, and staff/teachers/counselors who are not fully vaccinated.

Outdoors, masks are not required; students, campers, and staff/teachers/counselors who are not fully vaccinated are “encouraged” to wear a mask in certain higher-risk circumstances.

Both indoors and outdoors, students, campers, and staff who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks.

Schools and camps may choose to implement stricter standards.