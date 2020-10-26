NY limits hospital, nursing home visits in virus red zones

Most visits are banned as of Sunday, Oct. 25, with some exceptions.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — New York is reinstating restrictions on visits to hospitals, nursing homes, prisons and other facilities in its coronavirus “red zones” as the state tries to reverse a slow but steady increase in the number of infections.

Most visits are banned as of Sunday, Oct. 25, with some exceptions. The state had halted most visits at prisons, nursing homes and hospitals in March.