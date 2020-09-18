NY KeyBank customers: Didn't receive your LWA payment? You will this afternoon

The bank released a statement explaining that there was an issue in processing the payments that resulted in a 3-hour delay.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you bank with KeyBank and didn't receive your Lost Wage Assistant (LWA) payments from the Department of Labor this morning, you will be getting it this afternoon.

The bank released a statement explaining that there was an issue in processing the payments that resulted in a 3-hour delay.

They say that the issue has now been resolved and that payments for unemployed New Yorkers will be received this afternoon (Friday) by 4:30 pm EST.

Earlier today, the New York State Department of Labor announced that over the last week it has paid nearly $1.9 billion in Lost Wage Assistance.

The LWA represents $300 payments made to for the weeks ending August 2,9 and 16 to more than.2.26 million state residents. FEMA has also announced that New York has been approved for the second round of LWA funding, which will provide three more weeks of benefits. Those will be paid retroactively for the weeks of August 23,30 and September 6.

