ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to criticism from President Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

During his daily briefing, Governor Cuomo mentioned that that state can't get through the next phases of reopening the economy without the federal government helping.

"We're paying when we're in a position we don't have any money," Cuomo said.

He went on to say, "The federal government cannot wipe their hands of this and say 'Oh, the states are responsible for testing'... We cannot do it without federal help. I'm willing do what I can and more, but I'm telling you, I don't do Chinese relations. I don't do international supply chains and that's where the federal governement needs to help.

Cuomo also said, "The federal government has issued three bills to address this crisis. Of those three bills, the states' goverments have gotten precisely zero, zilch, nada in unrestricted aid."

Shortly after those comments, President Trump tweeted that Governor Cuomo should spend less time complaining and get the job done.

A reporter asked the governor to respond to the president's criticism.

Cuomo said, "If he's sitting home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work, right?"

"I have said repeatedly that when we were fighting for additional capacity for our hospital systems, that the president moved very quickly and I applauded him fro it," said Cuomo.

Cuomo said that the projection of numbers came from the president's own reports he issued and that the White House Coronavirus Task Force and CDC had projected millions of people would be infected.

"How many times do you want me to say thank you? But, I'm saying thank you for doing your job. This was your role as president, ok? So, that's the honest statement of fact.

"You want me to say thank you? Thank you for doing your job and helping build Javits and sending US Navy ship Comfort. Thank you for participating in a C of federal responsibility in a national crisis.