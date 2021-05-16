NY COVID-19 positivity rate drops to lowest point since Oct. 10

As of Saturday, May 15, 156,380 COVID-19 tests were reported to New York State. Of those tests, 1,561 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 1 percent.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office provided an update Sunday morning regarding the state's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Saturday, May 15, 156,380 COVID-19 tests were reported to New York State. Of those tests, 1,561 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 1 percent. This is the lowest this number has been since October 10, 2020.

The statewide seven-day average percent positive rate was slightly higher at 1.13 percent.

In terms of people hospitalized, 1,583 people were in New York hospitals on Saturday with COVID-19. This is the lowest this number has been since November 9, 2020.

Of those hospitalized, 392 were in the ICU, 225 of which require intubation. This is the lowest number of people in the ICU since November 15, 2020, and the lowest number of intubations since November 20, 2020.

Despite this progress, the state reports that 33 more people died from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State to 42,473.

"While it may feel like our fight with COVID is over, it's important to remember 33 New Yorkers died yesterday. 33 families are grieving today," Governor Cuomo said. "Follow social distancing guidelines, adhere to safety protocols, and get vaccinated if you haven't already. If not for yourself, then for your fellow New Yorkers. Think of each other as we progress toward a healthier, safer New York."

Here in the Western New York region, the COVID-19 percent positive rate continues to decline. The region's percent positive rate dropped from 1.99 percent on Friday to 1.85 percent on Saturday.

As for hospitalizations, 164 people were in the hospital Saturday with COVID-19 in the Western New York region. According to the state, this number equates to .01 percent of the region's population. At this time, 35 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region under a seven-day surge plan.