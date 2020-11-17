NY Attorney General stops three Amazon sellers from price gouging hand sanitizer

Letitia James announced she will help deliver tens of thousands of dollars back into the pockets of defrauded New Yorkers.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the region, New York State Attorney General has stopped three Amazon sellers from price gouging hand sanitizer.

Attorney General Letitia James says she has stopped three Amazon sellers from selling hand sanitizer at expensive rates. James announced she will also help deliver tens of thousands of dollars back into the pockets of defrauded New Yorkers.

The three sellers are:

Yvette Chaya d/b/a Northwest-Lux (Northwest-Lux)

Mobile Rush, Inc. d/b/a Best_Deals_27 (Mobile Rush)

EMC Group, Inc. d/b/a Supreme Suppliers (EMC)

The sellers will pay the state of New York more than $52,000 in penalties and reimburse consumers almost $23,000 for overcharging for hand sanitizer during the pandemic.

“Price gouging on necessary consumer supplies during an unprecedented public health emergency is absolutely unconscionable and will not be tolerated,” said Attorney General James in a press release. “Instead of ensuring individuals could protect themselves from the coronavirus, these businesses operated with dirty hands by charging exorbitant prices on hand sanitizer and other cleansing products. My office will continue to clean up this unlawful practice by using all of the tools at our disposal to prevent price gouging during this pandemic.”

James says consumers do not need to do anything to receive restitution and that the companies are required to automatically issue partial refunds to the credit card, debit card, or bank account that consumers used to make their original purchases.

