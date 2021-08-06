NY Attorney General issues consumer alert on fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

Falsifying a vaccination card breaks both federal and New York State laws.

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued a consumer alert on fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The alert details how the sale and distribution of blank or falsely-completed vaccination cards poses a serious threat to communities and will slow the progress of fighting the pandemic.

Falsifying vaccination cards as well as unauthorized use of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) seals violate federal and New York laws. Breaking these laws is subject to civil and criminal enforcement.

"I strongly urge New Yorkers to reject these fake vaccination cards and get the COVID-19 vaccine, so that we can move forward from this pandemic and return to normalcy as soon as possible," James said.

People are discouraged from sharing photos of their vaccination card on social media, or at least blur out private information. That information can be used by scammers to steal identity and use pictures to create fake cards.

The alert reminds New Yorkers of access to Excelsior Pass apps to access proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results.